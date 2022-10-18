Fishermen fight sharks with their bare hands after boat sinks

RT
October 15, 2022
Three fishermen have managed to survive against the odds, spending 24 hours in shark-infested waters in the Gulf of Mexico. After their fishing boat capsized off the Louisiana coast, the men were left adrift with no means of communication, and with only their bare-knuckle fighting skills preventing them from becoming shark food.
According to the US Coast Guard, the men were fending off the hungry man-eaters with their bare hands when the rescue helicopter arrived, later being treated for shark bites and hypothermia.
