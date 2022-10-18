Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fishermen fight sharks with their bare hands after boat sinks
885 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

RT


October 15, 2022


Three fishermen have managed to survive against the odds, spending 24 hours in shark-infested waters in the Gulf of Mexico. After their fishing boat capsized off the Louisiana coast, the men were left adrift with no means of communication, and with only their bare-knuckle fighting skills preventing them from becoming shark food.


According to the US Coast Guard, the men were fending off the hungry man-eaters with their bare hands when the rescue helicopter arrived, later being treated for shark bites and hypothermia.


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews

Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1o3t3f-fishermen-fight-sharks-with-their-bare-hands-after-boat-sinks.html

Keywords
ussurvivalunited statesboatlouisianagulf of mexicofighthelicoptercoast guardrescuesharkscoastfishermensinkshypothermia24 hoursbare handscapsizedno communicationshark bites

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket