© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Resistance Podcast #178: What are these Covid Injections? w/ OB/GYN Dr. Christiane Northrup
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
321 views • May 05, 2021
https://www.drnorthrup.com/ - her website
https://rumble.com/vbtqy5-dr.-christiane-northrup-whats-inside-the-covid-19-vaccines.html - another interview with Dr Northrup
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BaOsaawg48VL/ - another Dr. Northrup interview
https://rumble.com/embed/vdcp6j/?pub=4 - Round Table with Dr. Northrup, Dr. Madej, Dr. Merritt, and others. This is the video that got me to contact her
1986: The Act - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4U7Bke9Lyo
https://7thchakrafilms.com/film-info/1986-the-act - website
https://rumble.com/vbtqy5-dr.-christiane-northrup-whats-inside-the-covid-19-vaccines.html - another interview with Dr Northrup
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BaOsaawg48VL/ - another Dr. Northrup interview
https://rumble.com/embed/vdcp6j/?pub=4 - Round Table with Dr. Northrup, Dr. Madej, Dr. Merritt, and others. This is the video that got me to contact her
1986: The Act - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4U7Bke9Lyo
https://7thchakrafilms.com/film-info/1986-the-act - website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.