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Dr. Judy Mikovits Predicted in 2020 What is Unfolding in 2021 with the Covid Vaccine
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110 views • September 15, 2021
Plague of Corruption shows that science is a dangerous game. It exposes the deep corruption and criminality of the medical industrial complex. When there is doubt, there is the potential for powerful interested parties to make life miserable for a scientist with integrity. Intrigue is seamlessly intertwined with fascinating revelations about the potential role of retroviruses in diseases like chronic fatigue syndrome and autism. It leaves you overwhelmed by the insidious methods and players corrupting science. It exposes the scientific fraud and brazen intellectual dishonesty that now characterizes the pharmaceutical cartels that sacrifice human health for corporate profits. This book exposes the lies of Big Money, Big Government and Big Pharma.
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