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Ottawa Mayor Wants to SELL Confiscated Freedom Convoy Trucks
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20 views • February 21, 2022
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Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has praised the police crackdown on anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protesters in the Canadian capital. With the demonstrations cleared, he told state media that trucks, campers, and vehicles seized from the protesters should be sold off, claiming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s controversial emergency powers allow him to do so.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvfknh-ottawa-mayor-wants-to-sell-confiscated-freedom-convoy-trucks.html
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has praised the police crackdown on anti-mandate Freedom Convoy protesters in the Canadian capital. With the demonstrations cleared, he told state media that trucks, campers, and vehicles seized from the protesters should be sold off, claiming Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s controversial emergency powers allow him to do so.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvfknh-ottawa-mayor-wants-to-sell-confiscated-freedom-convoy-trucks.html
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