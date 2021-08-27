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Anatomy of Shifting Frequencies Trifecta Activation and Light Language Transmission By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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43 views • August 27, 2021
This is a BIG one! In this Trifecta Activation, you'll receive a powerful process to help you shift frequencies, a Visionary Attunement Activation, and a multi-layered Light Language Activation to assist with leveling up your vibration! You'll receive some assistance also from one of my newest art creation titled, "Shifting Frequencies" and you'll get introduced to one of my new Healing Codes called, "963 Hz Oneness Healing Code". Plus, I'll transmit a Light Language from several cosmic energies to help with aligning with higher level frequencies. (I filmed this a few months ago when I was still in my old place, so that's why you still see my previous backdrops). Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar

MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:
🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/transcension-2222.html
🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar
https://www.lightstarcreations.com/444-music-activation

🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:
Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design
http://contentsafe.co/
https://anomalistdesign.com/

DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):
💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations
💲 (BitChute) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
💲 (PayPal) monthly payment via PayPal, or single payment either PayPal or Credit Card: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=J3TJRF7EG5U6L&source=url
💲 (SubscribeStar) https://www.subscribestar.com/lightstarcreations

VIDEO PLATFORMS:
📺 (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations
📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations
📺 (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations
📺 (FLOTE) https://flote.app/user/lightstarcreations
🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations

JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:
💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack.html

LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:
🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com
🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html
🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/lightstars-visionary-art-gallery.html
🎴 (Magical Dimensions Deck) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-deck.html
Keywords
intuitive readingslightstaroracle readingslanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlanguage of light transmissionlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionstarseed activationlight language healingraise your frequencylanguage of light healinglightstar light languagemagical dimensions oracle deckoracle deckpsychic readingspeople blogs
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