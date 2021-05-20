🚨 PROPHETIC WARNING 🚨PLEASE LISTEN - Part 1

Desiree Alcantara.... prophetic warningMick Jagger.. Easy Sleazy song....This is just one lyric from his song now pay attention, aliens are not what they claimed to be, they are not aliens, they are actually fallen angels, aliens are fallen angels, I will say it again, aliens are fallen angels. HellGates, as I like to call him, is of them.( I am going to change his name to HELLGATES in the lyric because AI picks up his name and deletes any videos or community posts with his real name in it. I have told you all before that Hollywood industry, music industry, they all entertain you with truth. And make you think it's just funny games.here is the lyric...."Shooting the vaccine HELLGATES is in my bloodstream It's mind control The Earth is flat and cold It's never warming up The Arctic's turned to slush The seconds coming late And there's ALIENS in the deep state "Shared from and subscribe to:Andrea Child of the Most High