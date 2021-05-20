© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 PROPHETIC WARNING 🚨PLEASE LISTEN - Part 1
Follow
3
Share
Report
708 views • May 20, 2021
Desiree Alcantara.... prophetic warning
https://youtu.be/HS-k-v42HhI
Mick Jagger.. Easy Sleazy song....
This is just one lyric from his song now pay attention, aliens are not what they claimed to be, they are not aliens, they are actually fallen angels, aliens are fallen angels, I will say it again, aliens are fallen angels. HellGates, as I like to call him, is of them.( I am going to change his name to HELLGATES in the lyric because AI picks up his name and deletes any videos or community posts with his real name in it. I have told you all before that Hollywood industry, music industry, they all entertain you with truth. And make you think it's just funny games.
here is the lyric....
"Shooting the vaccine HELLGATES is in my bloodstream It's mind control The Earth is flat and cold It's never warming up The Arctic's turned to slush The seconds coming late And there's ALIENS in the deep state "
Shared from and subscribe to:
Andrea Child of the Most High
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP_uji0FwouXmtFR7rSDegQ/videos
https://youtu.be/HS-k-v42HhI
Mick Jagger.. Easy Sleazy song....
This is just one lyric from his song now pay attention, aliens are not what they claimed to be, they are not aliens, they are actually fallen angels, aliens are fallen angels, I will say it again, aliens are fallen angels. HellGates, as I like to call him, is of them.( I am going to change his name to HELLGATES in the lyric because AI picks up his name and deletes any videos or community posts with his real name in it. I have told you all before that Hollywood industry, music industry, they all entertain you with truth. And make you think it's just funny games.
here is the lyric....
"Shooting the vaccine HELLGATES is in my bloodstream It's mind control The Earth is flat and cold It's never warming up The Arctic's turned to slush The seconds coming late And there's ALIENS in the deep state "
Shared from and subscribe to:
Andrea Child of the Most High
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP_uji0FwouXmtFR7rSDegQ/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.