Challenger Dopplegangers No One Can Explain | Justin Harve
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
719 followers
1055 views • 2 days ago

Independent journalist Justin Harvey from We Are Change joins the program to discuss one of the most unsettling aspects surrounding the Challenger space shuttle explosion—the extraordinary dopplegangers and anomalies that continue to defy simple explanation.

-

Harvey’s recent speech at the Florida commissioners meeting unexpectedly went viral, surpassing 100 million views, as audiences worldwide reacted to the visual evidence, public records, and strange coincidences tied to individuals connected to the Challenger crew—details many find impossible to dismiss.

-

For more than 15 years, Harvey has built a reputation for scrutinizing the actions of powerful institutions—tracking where official narratives break down, where accountability disappears, and where critical details are quietly ignored.

-

You can follow Justin Harvey and his ongoing investigative work on X @JustinWeRchange

