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Will the Nova Scotia Massacre and RCMP Gun Control Scandal Move Jagmeet Singh to Cancel His Coalition Government With Justin Trudeau?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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71 views • June 24, 2022

Brenda Lucki, the top cop for the RCMP needs to resign and so does Bill Blair, Justin Trudeau's former Minister for Public Safety and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh needs to man-up and hold Justin Trudeau accountable and terminate his support for a coalition government. Two weeks after the horrible Nova Scotia Massacre on April 19th, 2020 Justin Trudeau announced more sweeping changes to Canada's gun laws and it was totally politicized by the Trudeau, Bill Blair and the RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki. It is time that Canadian mainstream media and Jagmeet Singh stand up to Justin Trudeau's tyranny and call him out for interfering on a major RCMP investigation into thev worst mass murder in Canada's history.


Related videos:


Nova Scotia shooting rampage leaves multiple dead including RCMP officer

Global News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWrv2Fl4iMc


Trudeau Announces Canadian Assault Weapons Ban After Historic Nova Scotia Shooting | NowThis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUL32GIbWw8


RCMP, Liberals deny interfering with Nova Scotia massacre investigation to advance gun laws

Global News

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmnWHT3LGBY

Related links:


https://www.halifaxexaminer.ca/featured/rcmp-commissioner-brenda-lucki-tried-to-jeopardize-mass-murder-investigation-to-advance-trudeaus-gun-control-efforts/


https://www.macleans.ca/news/canada/the-nova-scotia-shooter-case-has-hallmarks-of-an-undercover-operation/


https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-liberal-interference-on-the-shooting-probe-is-part-of-a-familiar/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter



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