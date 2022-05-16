America Needs To Decouple Our Economy in Strategic and Vital Sectors From the Chinese Economy

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05/12/2022 Senator Tom Cotton：The inflation gets back to Joe Biden and the Democratic Party’s failed policies. The globalists on Biden’s team already appear to have bought the logic which comes from the Chinese Communist Party. We need to decouple our economy in strategic and vital sectors from the Chinese economy.