© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Malian Armed Forces launch airstrikes using drones on fuel depots and multiple militant hideouts — social media footage
Reportedly targeting Islamists (JNIM) in the Timbuktu region
Cynthia... I think it was the day before yesterday, that I posted a video that PMC Wagner left Mali to return back to Russia.