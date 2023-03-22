Create New Account
Russia warns UK against supplying 'nuclear component' ammo for Ukraine | 'Will be forced to...'
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned London against the planned delivery of depleted uranium (DU) armour-piercing tank shells to Ukraine. Vladimir Putin said that Russia would treat it as ammunition containing 'nuclear components' and would be 'forced to react' if it were supplied to Kyiv. The warning comes as Britain plans to include DU munitions in a forthcoming delivery of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to embattled Ukraine. A similar warning was issued by Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu, who said the move would bring the world yet another step 'closer to a nuclear disaster.' The United Nations has already expressed alarm over the UK's plans.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
