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BUFFALO MASS SHOOTER PAYTON GENDRON, THE 106 PAGE MANIFESTO, FALSE FLAG? PART 4
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61 views • May 17, 2022
Jim_Crenshaw
Buffalo Shooter Manifesto: https://files.catbox.moe/jvis0p.pdf
Just recite your script genius. Don't go off script. Here he is from a previous interview. I wonder how much he gets paid? Now check out his previous interview here, it starts at exactly 1:00 in:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oz8oVzta974&;t=14s
See what I mean?
In addition the whole thing with the security guard does not fit the live stream if what this "eye witness" is telling us.
Buffalo Shooter Manifesto: https://files.catbox.moe/jvis0p.pdf
Just recite your script genius. Don't go off script. Here he is from a previous interview. I wonder how much he gets paid? Now check out his previous interview here, it starts at exactly 1:00 in:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oz8oVzta974&;t=14s
See what I mean?
In addition the whole thing with the security guard does not fit the live stream if what this "eye witness" is telling us.
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