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No mRNA Shots Used In China, Free Men Don't Ask To Be Free & Security Guard Turns Artist
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81 views • February 11, 2022
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
What does china know, no mRNA shots used there - https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/no-mrna-jabs-in-china-day-426/comments?ref_src=aimlessnews
1000 studies show the vaxx causes harm - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/list-1000-different-studies-show-extensive-evidence-covid-19-vaccines-adverse-events/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Sweden never locked down and now they are done - https://summit.news/2022/02/09/sweden-declares-the-pandemic-to-be-over/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Reinstate military, we'll see where this goes - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/08/exclusive-rep-chip-roy-introduces-bill-to-reinstate-troops-discharged-over-vaccine-mandate/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This should go over well out in Commiefornia - https://harbingersdaily.com/politically-motivated-stunt-la-county-votes-to-fire-4k-unvaccinated-lasd-police-officers/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More proof Vitamin D is the key to health - https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2022/02/heres-the-strongest-proof-yet-that-vitamin-d-stops-covid-in-its-tracks?ref_src=aimlessnews
Media trying to get out ahead of all the vaxx damage - https://twitter.com/ianbrown/status/1491532303536902153?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another corrupt democrat governor and this weasel isn't even elected - https://pjmedia.com/columns/megan-fox/2022/02/08/vaccine-pusher-gov-kathy-hochuls-daughter-in-law-is-top-lobbyist-for-big-pharma-n1557442?ref_src=aimlessnews
8 time vaccinated russian in the hospital, from Blake - https://www.rt.com/russia/548798-politician-covid19-vaccine-hospitalized/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Inflation will make the dollar worth less - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/steve-cortes-weighs-bidens-record-inflation-numbers-biden-economic-fiasco-manmade-three-ways-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
How much is the govt giving illegals - https://twitter.com/JDscramble425/status/1491785492232163333?ref_src=aimlessnews
Comprehensive list of people who spread lies and misinformation - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/dhs-here-is-a-list-of-top-covid-misinformation?ref_src=aimlessnews
Drip, drip, drip, Hunter thought they said pipe deal - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10465061/Hunter-Biden-tried-broker-oil-deal-Chinese-firm-ex-Kazakh-prime-minister-emails-show.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
MSM in a nutshell - https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1491378587106267142?ref_src=aimlessnews
Don Lemon sex trial - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/jury-trial-ordered-cnns-don-lemon-sexual-assault-case?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bring it on little weasel, can't wait - https://resistthemainstream.org/democratic-strategist-wants-govt-to-pass-a-law-to-let-people-punch-piece-of-st-unvaxxed-americans-in-the-goddned-face/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Give this guy a raise, he improved it - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10493235/740-000-painting-ruined-security-guard-draws-eyes-faceless-figures-Russian-gallery.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee would have rejected this headline - https://twitter.com/The_Kyle_Mann/status/1491468109856706561?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
What does china know, no mRNA shots used there - https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/no-mrna-jabs-in-china-day-426/comments?ref_src=aimlessnews
1000 studies show the vaxx causes harm - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/list-1000-different-studies-show-extensive-evidence-covid-19-vaccines-adverse-events/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Sweden never locked down and now they are done - https://summit.news/2022/02/09/sweden-declares-the-pandemic-to-be-over/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Reinstate military, we'll see where this goes - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/08/exclusive-rep-chip-roy-introduces-bill-to-reinstate-troops-discharged-over-vaccine-mandate/?ref_src=aimlessnews
This should go over well out in Commiefornia - https://harbingersdaily.com/politically-motivated-stunt-la-county-votes-to-fire-4k-unvaccinated-lasd-police-officers/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More proof Vitamin D is the key to health - https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2022/02/heres-the-strongest-proof-yet-that-vitamin-d-stops-covid-in-its-tracks?ref_src=aimlessnews
Media trying to get out ahead of all the vaxx damage - https://twitter.com/ianbrown/status/1491532303536902153?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another corrupt democrat governor and this weasel isn't even elected - https://pjmedia.com/columns/megan-fox/2022/02/08/vaccine-pusher-gov-kathy-hochuls-daughter-in-law-is-top-lobbyist-for-big-pharma-n1557442?ref_src=aimlessnews
8 time vaccinated russian in the hospital, from Blake - https://www.rt.com/russia/548798-politician-covid19-vaccine-hospitalized/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Inflation will make the dollar worth less - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/steve-cortes-weighs-bidens-record-inflation-numbers-biden-economic-fiasco-manmade-three-ways-video/?ref_src=aimlessnews
How much is the govt giving illegals - https://twitter.com/JDscramble425/status/1491785492232163333?ref_src=aimlessnews
Comprehensive list of people who spread lies and misinformation - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/dhs-here-is-a-list-of-top-covid-misinformation?ref_src=aimlessnews
Drip, drip, drip, Hunter thought they said pipe deal - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10465061/Hunter-Biden-tried-broker-oil-deal-Chinese-firm-ex-Kazakh-prime-minister-emails-show.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
MSM in a nutshell - https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1491378587106267142?ref_src=aimlessnews
Don Lemon sex trial - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/jury-trial-ordered-cnns-don-lemon-sexual-assault-case?ref_src=aimlessnews
Bring it on little weasel, can't wait - https://resistthemainstream.org/democratic-strategist-wants-govt-to-pass-a-law-to-let-people-punch-piece-of-st-unvaxxed-americans-in-the-goddned-face/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Give this guy a raise, he improved it - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10493235/740-000-painting-ruined-security-guard-draws-eyes-faceless-figures-Russian-gallery.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee would have rejected this headline - https://twitter.com/The_Kyle_Mann/status/1491468109856706561?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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