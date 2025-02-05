Netanyahu visit to White House: Trump has said the US will take control of the Gaza Strip and that Palestinians living there should be resettled elsewhere. Hamas has already rejected the plan

Trump has said the US will take control of the Gaza Strip and that Palestinians living there should be resettled elsewhere. Hamas has already rejected the plan.

According to Trump, the sector is completely destroyed and the United States will rebuild it.

Trump presented the plan at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is visiting Washington, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the day, Trump proposed that Palestinians permanently move from the Gaza Strip to neighboring countries.

The American president, in particular, called Gaza a "site of demolition." He repeated his call for Jordan, Egypt and other Arab states to accept Gazans, saying that the Palestinians have no choice but to leave the coastal strip.

"Why would they go back? That place was hell," Trump said, offering to give the Palestinians "a nice, fresh, beautiful piece of land" to live on.

He also made it clear that he does not see a world in which Palestinians ever return to Gaza.

"I don't think people should go back to Gaza. I think Gaza has been a very bad place for them. Gaza is not a place for people to live," the US president added.

Hamas has already rejected Trump's offer, saying the US president's statement was a "blatant attempt to liquidate the Palestinian cause".

Adding:

❗️Netanyahu (Bastard) gave Trump a pager in memory of Israel's operation against the Lebanese Hezbollah movement.

The US president responded by saying it was a grand operation, the Israeli prime minister's office reported.

Also: ⚡️Israeli PM Netanyahu and his son Yair met with Elon Musk.