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AL. MMS: Spraybottle experiment. Resurrecting a wet moldy stinky shirt with Chlorine Dioxide.
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618 views • August 21, 2020
Leave a dirty wet shirt in a plastic bag for a week and see how it looks and smells. Ok, don't do that because it ruins the shirt. Well, this experiment was set up on accident after a camping trip but I show how MMS can be used to kill mold and bacteria on the shirt and make it usable again.
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