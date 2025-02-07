The new MOD image Thumbnail, for the weekly.

Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (from 1 to 7 Feb 2025)



▫️From 1 to 7 Feb 2025, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 8 group strikes by high-precision weapons & attack UAVs, which hit gas and power infrastructure facilities that support the work of the UKR defence industry.

▫️In addition, Russian troops hit the infrastructure of military airfields, assembly, storage, & prep facilities of strike UAVs, training facilities of drone opers and electronic warfare specialists, ammo and POL depots of the AFU as well as temporary deployment areas of AFU formations.

▫️Yesterday, units of the Sever Group of Forces thwarted an attempt by the AFU to carry out counter-offensive actions in direction of Cherkasskaya Konopelka and Ulanok (Kursk reg). In total, 8 waves of attacks were repelled.

▫️Past week, AFU units have been eliminated in Kursk reg. Aviation, UAVs, and artillery hit manpower and hardware of one heavy mechanised brigade, six mech'd brigs, three air assault brigs, one marine brig, and four territorial defence brigs.

▫️In Kharkov direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on AFU units of one motorised infantry brig, one air assault brig, one Natl Guard brig, and two territorial defence brigs.

▫️During the week, in the area of responsibility of the Sever GOFs, the enemy losses were over 2,020 troops, 21 tanks, and 161 armoured fighting vehics. In addition, 132 motor vehics, 35 field artill guns, and 5 field ammuo depots were neutralised.

▫️As a result of active offensive actions, the Zapad GOFs' units liberated Novomlynsk (Kharkov reg).

Russian troops launched an attack on AFU military personnel & hardware of five mech'd brigs, 1 tank brig, 1 airborne brig, 1 mtn assault brig, one assault brig, 1 territorial defence brig, & 1 Natl Guard brig.

AFU losses more than 1,835 troops, two tanks, and 19 armoured fighting vehics, including 8 U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers. In addition, 71 motor vehics, 32 field artill guns, 12 of which were manuf'd by NATO countries, 11 electronic warfare stations, and 20 ammo depots were neutralised.

▫️The Yug GOFs' units improved the tactical situation. Russian troops hit four mech'd brigs, one motorised infantry brig, one assault brig, and one airmobile brig of the AFU, one marine brig, and two territorial defence brigs.

Past week, AFU losses up to 1,510 troops, one tank, 5 armoured fighting vehics, 26 motor vehics, and 14 field artill guns, including 7 Western-made ones. In addition, 16 field ammo depots and four electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

▫️The Tsentr GOFs' units continued advancing into the depths of enemy defence and liberated Krymskoye, Baranovka, and Druzhba (DPR).

Russian troops delivered strikes at two heavy mech'd brigades, seven mechanised brigades, two jaeger brigades, one airmobile brigade, one motorised infantry brig of the AFU, one marine brigade, two National Guard brigades, and the Lyut Brig of the Nat'l Police of UKR.

The AFU losses were more than 3,720 troops, four tanks, including one German-made Leopard tank, 29 armoured fighting vehics, including two Bradley infantry fighting vehics and one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier as well as one Swedish-made Viking armoured personnel carrier.

In addition, 44 motor vehics and 34 field artill guns were eliminated, including 3 Western-made guns.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOF continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on one tank brig, 5 mech;d brigs, one air assault brig, 3 marine brig, & 3 territorial defence brigs.

AFU losses were more than 955 troops, 3 tanks, including one German-made Leopard tank, 19 armoured fighting vehics, 14 motor vehics, and 31 field artill guns, 7 of which were manuf'd by NATO countries. Two electronic warfare stations were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs engaged manpower and hardware of one mech'd brig, one infantry brig, 3 coastal defence brigs of the AFU, and one Natl Guard brig.

AFU losses were more than 395 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehics, 37 motor vehics, and 8 field artill guns. Six electronic warfare stations and two ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Fighter Aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down one Su-27 aircraft of the UKR Air Force in the air battle.

▫️Past week, air defence facilities shot down one Neptune guided long-range missile, six French-made Hammer guided bombs, 41 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 630 fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️Over the past week, 19 UKR servicemen surrendered on the line of contact.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 653 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 42,617 unmanned aerial vehicles, 592 anti-aircraft missile systems, 21,242 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,514 MLRS combat vehicles, 21,326 field artillery guns and mortars, and 31,384 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.



