One of the most important cases of political corruption and national security we have ever seen has been ignored by the mainstream media. Former singer Pras Michel is accused of accepting $100 million from the Chinese Communist Party and giving a small portion of that money to the Obama campaign. And most of it was used to infiltrate the Justice Department.

我们所见过的最重要的政治腐败和国家安全案件之一，被主流媒体所忽视。前歌手普拉斯-米歇尔，他被指控接受了来自中国共产党1亿美元的资金，并将其中一小部分钱给到了奥巴马的竞选团队。而其中大部分，被用来渗透到司法部。

