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Governor of Texas Exceeded Constitutional Authority | Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour, Dallas
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262 views • December 15, 2021
Allen West says that recent edicts issued by the Governor of Texas exceeded the governor’s constitutional authority. West specifically mentioned such decisions as deciding which businesses were essential and which were not as being blatantly unconstitutional. Part of the discussion included references to American and Texas history as both the Declaration of Independence in 1776 and Texas’ break from Mexico in 1836 included opposition to similar autocratic decrees by the King of England and by General Santa Anna respectively.
West also mentioned the lack of enforcement of border security as well as gubernatorial edicts that changed Texas’ election schedule in 2020 in a manner that all but killed any attempts to accomplish voter registration clean-up in Texas.
Kurt Hyde of The New American interviewed Allen West, candidate for Governor of Texas, at ReAwaken America event in Frisco, Texas December 9 – 11, 2021.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
West also mentioned the lack of enforcement of border security as well as gubernatorial edicts that changed Texas’ election schedule in 2020 in a manner that all but killed any attempts to accomplish voter registration clean-up in Texas.
Kurt Hyde of The New American interviewed Allen West, candidate for Governor of Texas, at ReAwaken America event in Frisco, Texas December 9 – 11, 2021.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
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