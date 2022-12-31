And We Know 12.31.2022 UNLEARN everything, rebuild ENTIRE belief system, Kari, Biden, Agenda 2030, Brazil, Plandem

LT of And We Know
Dec 31, 2022
The drums are rolling for the plandemic 2 already, agenda 2030 in full stride as more people wake up to the sinister plans of the Devil, patriots are standing tall, ready for the new year and hoping for continued exposure. We will look at Brazil, possible morse code there, Kari Lake, and some more affected by the Jab.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v23a5zk-12.31.22-unlearn-everything-rebuild-entire-belief-system-kari-biden-agenda-.html
