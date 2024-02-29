Create New Account
💥💥 Matt Gaetz SLAYS SecDef Lloyd Austin over Vax-Mandated Military Servicemen
Published Yesterday

Rep. Matt Gaetz: “Now that you see how personal medical decisions are, will you call for the re-recruitment, restoration of full rank and back pay for the 8,600 service members who were vax-mandated out of the military?”


Lloyd Austin: “No, I won’t.”


THIS CREEP IS DARK AND EVIL.


https://x.com/RealMacReport/status/1763258293638820296?s=20

rep matt gaetzmilitary vax mandatessec def lloyd austin

