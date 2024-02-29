💥💥 Matt Gaetz SLAYS SecDef Lloyd Austin over Vax-Mandated Military Servicemen

Rep. Matt Gaetz: “Now that you see how personal medical decisions are, will you call for the re-recruitment, restoration of full rank and back pay for the 8,600 service members who were vax-mandated out of the military?”
Lloyd Austin: “No, I won’t.”
THIS CREEP IS DARK AND EVIL.
