Video of the sinking of the British bulk carrier Rubymar, which was hit by two Houthi anti-ship missiles

the sinking of the British bulk carrier Rubymar, which was hit by two Houthi anti-ship missiles, have been published on Sky News Arabia. The ship's crew successfully evacuated before it sank.



According to military experts, “this is the first ship sunk by the Houthis; previously, only damage had been inflicted.”



The Yemeni Armed Forces also announced on Al Masirah that the American commercial vessels Sea Champion and Navis Fortuna were directly hit by a missile, reportedly resulting in "catastrophic damage."



Furthermore, Western maritime and military sources have reported the emergence of underwater kamikaze drones among the Houthis. Logistics sources state that “the sea route has been completely halted.”



Meanwhile, the Houthis are permitting the passage of Chinese and Russian ships without obstruction. The captains of these ships convey messages such as “we are from Russia” and “we are Chinese”, and also display portraits of Putin and Xi for identification as “ours”.

After the sinking of Rubymar, Houthi forces also attacked 2 more bulk carriers. According to unofficial reports, one of the missiles landed next to the side of one of the bulk carriers and caused limited damage by shrapnel and an explosive wave, the bulk carrier maintained its course. There is no data on damage to the second bulk carrier.

