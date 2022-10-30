A horrific prediction for 2030 (The Great Reset)

Chase Cookson, August 29, 2022





You have probably heard about The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution and that infamous line “You will own nothing and be happy” that is being promoted by the World Economic Forum and its leader Klaus Schwab who some see as a man that is committed to improving the state of the world. But what does that actually look like? complete government control where the idea of privacy is completely gone and most importantly a path where our body is infused into a technological system like you will never belief





Where it gets interesting ⬇️

Twitter ➡️ https://twitter.com/TheGreatRESlST

Rumble ➡️ https://rumble.com/c/c-1844581

Gettr ➡️ https://gettr.com/user/thegreatresist_





Fair Use Notice





This video and the content it features are for educational and informational purposes only. The content may contain copyrighted material owned by a third party, the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Notwithstanding a copyright owner’s rights under the Copyright Act, Section 107 of the Copyright Act allows limited use of copywriter material without required permission from the rights holders, for purposes such as education, criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. These so-called fair uses are permitted even if the use of the work would otherwise be infringing. If you believe that any content on this video violates your intellectual property or other rights, please contact me via my email in the "about" page on my channel.





Time stamps





0:00 - The world is changing

1:08 - The WEF around the world

1:57 - Your money is changing into something scary

4:30 - How every aspect of your life will be tracked

6:41 - This will disturb you greatly

10:28 - How the world could be in 20 yrs

11:06 - Final thoughts