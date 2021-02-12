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TRUMP's GENIUS PLAN FOR FREEDOM
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351 views • February 12, 2021
I'd vote for the KID...
People have NO IDEA what Donald J. Trump is trying to do for us and MANY GENERATIONS to come. What would it mean if WE THE PEOPLE were FREED FROM our TAX SLAVERY to the Crown, like was ORIGINALLY INTENDED!!!
I PRAY when he get's back in after proof of Election Fraud comes forward - He get's a chance to implement his REAL VISIONS for our world, because I feel they will be beautiful.
People have NO IDEA what Donald J. Trump is trying to do for us and MANY GENERATIONS to come. What would it mean if WE THE PEOPLE were FREED FROM our TAX SLAVERY to the Crown, like was ORIGINALLY INTENDED!!!
I PRAY when he get's back in after proof of Election Fraud comes forward - He get's a chance to implement his REAL VISIONS for our world, because I feel they will be beautiful.
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