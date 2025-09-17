© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mississippi Hanging at Delta State University | Student Found Dead on Campus
Description
A somber day at Delta State University as 21-year-old student Demartravion “Trey” Reed was found hanging from a tree on campus. Authorities see no signs of foul play but investigations continue amid calls for transparency and justice. The university canceled all classes and activated counseling for its community.
