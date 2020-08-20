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Republicans at the DNC with Jim Renacci
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6 views • August 20, 2020
After Hours catches up with Jim Renacci – former congressman to Ohio and Republican Senate nominee for the 2018 race -- to recap night one of the DNC and John Kasich’s support of Joe Biden.
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