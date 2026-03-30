The Destruction Of America Continues Apace. (probably my last posting to brighteon)

This is likely the last video I will post on Brighteon.

I have been trying to get this video posted /live since about 10 am today, meanwhile I uploaded the same video to Rumble after I uploaded it to Brighteon and it posted/went live right away.

I do not use social media to promote my videos or anything like that.

I am kinda tired of having to wrestle with such problems here.

I appreciate your viewership and your contributions. You have all been a blessing to me.

You can find my page on Rumble at the link below:

https://rumble.com/user/realwesterner?e9s=src_v1_cbl

