The Destruction Of America Continues Apace. (probably my last posting to brighteon)

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This is likely the last video I will post on Brighteon.
I have been trying to get this video posted /live since about 10 am today, meanwhile I uploaded the same video to Rumble after I uploaded it to Brighteon and it posted/went live right away.
I do not use social media to promote my videos or anything like that.
I am kinda tired of having to wrestle with such problems here.
I appreciate your viewership and your contributions. You have all been a blessing to me.
You can find my page on Rumble at the link below: