People getting information from social media, TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook/Meta, all of those, they have CCP's money in it. CCP is pulling the string.
人们从社交媒体获取信息，TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook/Meta所有这些，都有CCP的钱在里面。CCP是真正在幕后控制者。
