Quo Vadis





August 13, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 12, 2023.





Dear children, I love you as you are and I ask you to be all of My Son Jesus.





You are in the world, but the things of the world are not for you.





You are of the Lord and only Him must you follow and serve.





Do not turn away from prayer.





Prayer is the sustenance for the weak.





Prayer opens your heart to welcome that which is from God.





Do not cross your arms.





The Lord expects much from you.





You are walking towards a painful future, but I will be at your side, although you do not see Me.





Humanity will live the anguish of a condemned man, but in the end will come the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Onward!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for allowing Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Our Lady gave Pedro Regis a similar message on March 26th, 2022.





That message follows here:





Dear children, do not forget: in everything, God first.





If man’s desire comes from an evil heart, he will not have God’s Blessing.





Tell everyone that when God speaks, He wants to be heeded.





Do not delay in answering the Lord’s Call.





Pray.





Only by the strength of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come.





Turn to Jesus.





Your victory is in Him.





Turn away from the world, and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created.





Repent of your sins and seek the Mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of confession.





The spiritual cure for humanity is in confession and in the Eucharist.





You are heading toward a future in which the treasures of the Church will be abandoned and great spiritual blindness will spread everywhere.





This is a time of grace for your lives. Do not fold your arms.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for allowing Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7P5mycSrDEo