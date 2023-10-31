Create New Account
A Time for War - Israel Vows to Defeat Hamas
Lori Colley
Published 14 hours ago

October 30, 2023 - News broke on Sunday of yet another unthinkable tragedy in Israel. A Jewish father was murdered, his wife was gang raped and murdered, and their baby was baked alive in a hot oven. How do we know this actually happened? We know because Hamas recorded these wretched acts, laughing, and posted the video on social media. Today, Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the world, emphasizing there is a time for peace and a time for war—and this is war.

Keywords
israelnetanyahuhamashostages

