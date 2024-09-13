BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AMERICA'S WORST RATCHET MAYOR MZ NINA BROWN TIFFANY HENYARD THROWS AN 💲85K PARTY FOR HER FRIENDS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
79 views • 7 months ago

'America's Worst Mayor' Tiffany Henyard throws an $85,000 party with taxpayer money.


Only 70 people attended the event in Dolton, Illinois, meaning Henyard spent over $1200 a person.


$30,000 was spent on R&B artist Keke Wyatt and another $20,000 was spent on rapper J. Holiday who each performed for just 30 minutes.


The rest of the money was spent on comedians and other event-related expenses.


Henyard is currently under federal investigation for overspending.


"Dolton's general fund balance is now $3.65 million in debt, depleted from a flush fund of more than $5.6 million in April 2022, around the time Henyard took office," ABC 7 reported.


Source: https://vidmax.com/video/229301-america-s-worst-ratchet-mayor-tiffany-henyard-throws-an-85k-dollar-party-for-her-friends-with-taxpayer-money-as-she-s-being-federally-investigated


Thumbnail: https://www.aol.com/news/dolton-dictator-mayor-tiffany-henyard-031936627.html

Keywords
taxpayer fundsmulti pronged attackcoltontiffany henyardnew jacked citymayor mz nina brownkeke wyattj holiday
