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FIRST “FEMALE” FOUR-STAR ADMIRAL 👀 & OKLAHOMA WOMAN CONVICTED OF MANSLAUGHTER FOR MISCARRIAGE!!!!
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150 views • October 23, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



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Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health, was sworn in Tuesday as an admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. Levine is transgendered and they’re now referring to him as the “first ever female four-star admiral.” Meanwhile in Oklahoma a 21 year old woman is facing 4 years in jail for manslaughter after having a miscarriage despite the fact that the state has legalized abortions! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shows just how crazy our world is getting while explaining the importance of staying truthful when it comes to how we determine what is real and what isn’t!!

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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Sources:

https://www.greenwichtime.com/news/article/Rachel-Levine-openly-transgender-health-16544809.php

Children ARE NOT TRANSGENDERED! Rand Paul CRUSHES Rachel Levine Over CHILD GENITAL MUTILATION!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/children-are-not-transgendered-rand-paul-crushes-rachel-levine-over-child-genital-mutilation/

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1450545510859751427

These TEN Things I Hold To Be TRUE – Allow Me To Explain!
https://pressfortruth.ca/these-ten-things-i-hold-to-be-true-allow-me-to-explain/

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/woman-convicted-manslaughter-miscarriage-outrage/

https://tellusdaily.com/2021/09/26/with-abortion-largely-banned-in-texas-an-oklahoma-clinic-is-inundated/

https://www.thestar.com/opinion/star-columnists/2021/10/15/why-cant-we-say-woman-anymore.html

https://www.healthline.com/health/transgender/can-men-get-pregnant#TOC_TITLE_HDR_1
Keywords
childrenchild abusetransgenderwomanmanhealth crisispress for truthpressfortruthrachel levine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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