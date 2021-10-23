FIRST “FEMALE” FOUR-STAR ADMIRAL 👀 & OKLAHOMA WOMAN CONVICTED OF MANSLAUGHTER FOR MISCARRIAGE!!!!

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Rachel Levine, the U.S. assistant secretary for health, was sworn in Tuesday as an admiral of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. Levine is transgendered and they’re now referring to him as the “first ever female four-star admiral.” Meanwhile in Oklahoma a 21 year old woman is facing 4 years in jail for manslaughter after having a miscarriage despite the fact that the state has legalized abortions! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth shows just how crazy our world is getting while explaining the importance of staying truthful when it comes to how we determine what is real and what isn’t!!
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Sources:
https://www.greenwichtime.com/news/article/Rachel-Levine-openly-transgender-health-16544809.php
Children ARE NOT TRANSGENDERED! Rand Paul CRUSHES Rachel Levine Over CHILD GENITAL MUTILATION!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/children-are-not-transgendered-rand-paul-crushes-rachel-levine-over-child-genital-mutilation/
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1450545510859751427
These TEN Things I Hold To Be TRUE – Allow Me To Explain!
https://pressfortruth.ca/these-ten-things-i-hold-to-be-true-allow-me-to-explain/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/woman-convicted-manslaughter-miscarriage-outrage/
https://tellusdaily.com/2021/09/26/with-abortion-largely-banned-in-texas-an-oklahoma-clinic-is-inundated/
https://www.thestar.com/opinion/star-columnists/2021/10/15/why-cant-we-say-woman-anymore.html
https://www.healthline.com/health/transgender/can-men-get-pregnant#TOC_TITLE_HDR_1