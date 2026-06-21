Where are all the children?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Jay Myers Documentaries & Kim Osbøl





Around 840,000 children go missing every year in the US. That’s an average of 2300 per day! Every 40 seconds, a child goes missing.



