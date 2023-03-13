https://gettr.com/post/p2aefsyb191

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 Board member of Americanpromise.net Jim Rubens: Three months ago, in New Hampshire, or Georgia, we had a half billion dollars to elect our Senator. But we don’t know where the money comes from. It is a huge loophole and It's anti-American. It's anti-federalism. It's anti-local voters, it's suppressing the voice and the policy preferences of local voters.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 Americanpromise.net 董事成员Jim Rubens: 3个月前，在新罕布什尔州和佐治亚州，我们有将近5亿美元的资金参与到竞选参议员的选举中。但是我们并不知道这些钱来自哪里。这是一个巨大的漏洞，是反美国人，反联邦主义，反当地选民的，而且其压制了当地选民的声音及其政策偏好。





