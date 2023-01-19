Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
👿 Satan's Resume: Fall of man & The 1st war in heaven.
9 views
channel image
BrotherLance.com
Published Yesterday |

Satan’s rebellion, the first war in heaven, the fall of man, and the order by which it happened. We will take a deep dive into these topics and reveal many startling truths, and expose many lies that have crept into the church over the centuries. I believe we have accurately lined up the powerful event and we will expose the truth. #Satan #Prophecy #Lucifer #Thedevil #Jesus

Keywords
jesussatanprophecyluciferthe devil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket