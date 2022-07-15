Life or Death, Blessing or Cursing? The choice & consequences are yours!

Why I am for life, and the abortion I was encouraged to get. What do recent Supreme Court decisions mean and how will they affect us? Will God judge America for the blood we have shed? What will be the places of refuge or safety when His judgment does come? Find out what God says in His Word and how you and I can be blessed and not cursed.

"I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life that both you and your descendants may live." Deuteronomy 30:19b (NKJV)



