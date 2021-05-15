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COVID vaccine = Mark of the Beast - DOCUMENTARY [Part 2 - SOUL ]
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159 views • May 15, 2021
Charasso is the greek word for "Mark" when it comes to the mark of the beast written about in the bible. Charasso means to "sharpen a point" which is interesting regarding the vaccine.
In Revelation 18:23 it says ALL nations will be deceived by sorcery; oddly the Greek word is pharmakeia....Meaning drugs aka big pharma.
Also in another verse Revelation 19:20 KJV says"he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast"!
So both scriptures prove people will be deceived into taking it.
There is an ingredient LUCIFERASE in this vaccine henceforth "Lucifer going into you (the temple) declaring himself to be god".
Its already starting to be mandatory like Quantas airlines reported and many other companies. When you are reading about the mark of the beast look up all the greek words in the verses.
In Revelations 13:18 when it talks "wisdom" regarding the mark of the beast it comes from the greek word "sophia G4678". That Greek word means "knowledge of very diverse matters; worldly and spiritual". So people WILL need diverse knowledge to understand what the mark is... ex: science ( doctor's exposing this but being silenced), laws being passed like (HR 6666), patent numbers such as (202060606), ingredients like (luciferase, hydrogel, nanotechology, aborted baby tissue), and OF course Scripture. Then the next word in that verse above is "understanding" in the Greek means "the intellectual ability and will to know." So people have to have the intellectual ability and willingness to consider the facts behind all this...rather than saying "im sick of conspiracy theorist" and being closed minded. And finally in the verse where it says he "causes" both small and great. "Causes" in the greek is "#4160 poieo" which means "makes/executes" so yes there will be a level of force behind it eventually. As a matter of fact a military General already said while being interviewed by "60 minutes" about how he will be "executing/forcing" this vaccine.
Hosea says "my people perish because of a lack of knowledge"-
I would like to add that I believe the IMAGE of the beast is the vaccine passeport according to Revealtion 13:15 that descrives an image that is "given life" to "speak" and tell who has the mark or not.
Like the QR code
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
In Revelation 18:23 it says ALL nations will be deceived by sorcery; oddly the Greek word is pharmakeia....Meaning drugs aka big pharma.
Also in another verse Revelation 19:20 KJV says"he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast"!
So both scriptures prove people will be deceived into taking it.
There is an ingredient LUCIFERASE in this vaccine henceforth "Lucifer going into you (the temple) declaring himself to be god".
Its already starting to be mandatory like Quantas airlines reported and many other companies. When you are reading about the mark of the beast look up all the greek words in the verses.
In Revelations 13:18 when it talks "wisdom" regarding the mark of the beast it comes from the greek word "sophia G4678". That Greek word means "knowledge of very diverse matters; worldly and spiritual". So people WILL need diverse knowledge to understand what the mark is... ex: science ( doctor's exposing this but being silenced), laws being passed like (HR 6666), patent numbers such as (202060606), ingredients like (luciferase, hydrogel, nanotechology, aborted baby tissue), and OF course Scripture. Then the next word in that verse above is "understanding" in the Greek means "the intellectual ability and will to know." So people have to have the intellectual ability and willingness to consider the facts behind all this...rather than saying "im sick of conspiracy theorist" and being closed minded. And finally in the verse where it says he "causes" both small and great. "Causes" in the greek is "#4160 poieo" which means "makes/executes" so yes there will be a level of force behind it eventually. As a matter of fact a military General already said while being interviewed by "60 minutes" about how he will be "executing/forcing" this vaccine.
Hosea says "my people perish because of a lack of knowledge"-
I would like to add that I believe the IMAGE of the beast is the vaccine passeport according to Revealtion 13:15 that descrives an image that is "given life" to "speak" and tell who has the mark or not.
Like the QR code
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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