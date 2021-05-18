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POLAND MILITARY PARADE - 1966 - Millenium Anniversary of Polish State
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34 views • May 18, 2021
Polish hell march in 1966. The state of Poland was converted to Christianity on the 14th of April 966. That date is considered as the official beginning of the state of Poland. The parade was magnificent and Poland's military power was formidable back then.
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