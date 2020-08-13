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EP 2062-6PM NM Governor Wants To Make COVID Tyranny Permanent - "These Are good Public Health Practices"
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is now saying she’s going to keep the COVID practices in place even after a vaccine is available. Grisham says, “These are good public health behaviors that will prevent the spread of influenza.” New Mexicans are enlisting legislators to call for an extraordinary session.
EP 2062-6PM NM Governor Wants To Make COVID Tyranny Permanent – “These Are good Public Health Practices” https://bit.ly/31F61Ig
GUEST: Greg Young, is an ordained minister, known as Pastor Greg through his radio show Chosen Generation Radio. He created the radio show 8 years ago and began on a small station in Kerrville Texas. He is currently syndicated through USA Radio Networks and AM/FM247 and Wilkins Radio Network along with airing on several independent stations and WWCR short wave radio. He is on Red State the number one on line radio network and is listed in the Top 100 Conservative Radio Hosts in America according to Top Talk Radio.
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