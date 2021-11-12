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A BIG change is coming, today ... tomorrow
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62 views • November 12, 2021
Prophetic word, given November 12th 2021 around 6:50 in the morning
It is very short and speaks about a change
The terms today and tomorrow will likely be not according to our human time or better say, in a way metaphorical.
But we may all agree Let the Big change of Elohim come NOW
No transcript available but you can read it along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-12-big-change-is-coming/
If you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It is very short and speaks about a change
The terms today and tomorrow will likely be not according to our human time or better say, in a way metaphorical.
But we may all agree Let the Big change of Elohim come NOW
No transcript available but you can read it along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-12-big-change-is-coming/
If you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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