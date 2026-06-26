Lebanon: The army that withdrew from south Lebanon in the face of the enemy is now deploying tear gas against its own people

The army that withdrew from south Lebanon in the face of the enemy is now deploying tear gas against its own people.

Adding:

Why are people in Beirut surrounding their own government building right now? This is why.



Lebanon's leadership just signed a framework that hands Hezbollah's disarmament over first, with Israel's withdrawal from Lebanese soil coming only after, on a timeline Israel alone gets to certify. Two pilot zones, controlled by the IDF until Tel Aviv decides Beirut's done enough.



The worst parts for Lebanon, straight from the text:



🔸️Israel declares "no territorial ambitions in Lebanon" while staying exactly where it is until it unilaterally signs off on disarmament



🔸️US military aid to the Lebanese Army comes "strictly conditioned" on milestones Washington sets and grades



🔸️Lebanon and the US jointly commit to financially strangling any group tied to the resistance, Hezbollah is never named in the text, but it's the only group this clause is written for



🔸️Reconstruction money kept on a separate, slower track from the military conditions, so Beirut disarms first and waits to get paid



The framework closes by thanking Trump for his "vision and leadership." The people outside the Serail aren't buying that this is a peace deal.



🔴 @DDGeopolitics