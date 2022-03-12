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Willem in conversation with Soren Ventegodt
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20 views • March 12, 2022
Viruswaarheid, March 5, 2022
Soren is a Danish activist and physician specializing in complementary, psychosocial and integrative medicine. We discuss the current situation in Denmark. The corruption that has come to light in the health service, the exchange of behavioral data between NL and DK and of course the lawsuit against the Danish Prime Minister, she has to testify. The court has formulated 50 questions to determine the seriousness of Covid-19.
Source: https://qualityoflife.dk/who-is-soren-ventegodt/
https://fb.watch/bBZF-V_1IE/
Soren is a Danish activist and physician specializing in complementary, psychosocial and integrative medicine. We discuss the current situation in Denmark. The corruption that has come to light in the health service, the exchange of behavioral data between NL and DK and of course the lawsuit against the Danish Prime Minister, she has to testify. The court has formulated 50 questions to determine the seriousness of Covid-19.
Source: https://qualityoflife.dk/who-is-soren-ventegodt/
https://fb.watch/bBZF-V_1IE/
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