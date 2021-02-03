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DiaMag8 Alternator
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122 views • February 03, 2021
This is the DiaMag8 Alternator. I expanded my rotor size to two inches, and used Arc Segment Magnets on an Aluminum Core for the rotor. Also I changed the winding to be wound on the outside of the Stator, rather than the inside, like DiaMag7. This allows the Rotor to be removed after the Alternator is wound, something that was very useful, because I did have to take it apart. This test developed around 14 Watts.
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