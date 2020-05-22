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Lori Loughlin handled case 'just right': Criminal defense attorney
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11 views • May 22, 2020
Criminal Defense Attorney Joe Tacopina discusses Lori Loughlin and her husband pleading guilty to the college bribery scandal and accepting sentencing.
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