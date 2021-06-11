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The Revolution Has Begun !!!
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586 views • June 11, 2021
Captain Clay Higgins of the Louisiana Sheriff's department is calling out the Deep State Radical Left and asking all God Fearing Americans to take a stand.
This is it Patriots, time to take back the country from this Communist EVIL that stole the elections and have been terrorizing law-abiding citizens.
MAKE THIS GO VIRAL
This is it Patriots, time to take back the country from this Communist EVIL that stole the elections and have been terrorizing law-abiding citizens.
MAKE THIS GO VIRAL
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