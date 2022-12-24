Deaths Are On The Rise Worldwide! / Doctors Demanding Investigations On Forced Jabs

The FDA FINALLY admitted Pfizer's Covid jab causes blood clots. We also share how many deaths and adverse effects the jab has caused according to the VAERS report. (It's staggering!) Yet your local news reports NONE of this.
Find out what's happening in Florida that has CEO's of Pfizer and Moderna losing sleep right now.
Plus, funeral homes in Norway are struggling to keep up due to the massive uptick in deaths. It's gotten to the point where they're storing bodies in garages normally reserved for their fleet of hearse's with cooling systems so the bodies don't rot.
Sources: medRxiv.gov
The Cleveland Clinic
The Gateway Pundit
