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Government Conspiracies - Confusing Stupid Americans for Generations
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60 views • May 22, 2021
Government Conspiracies - Confusing Stupid Americans for Generations
Separate Post with all the things i wanted to say in this video description: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Government_Conspiracies:6?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
Post and Video Mirrored here:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1242853921324019712?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Video this post goes with: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Government_Conspiracies:6?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Government-Conspiracies---Confusing-Stupid-Americans-for-Generations:d?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
Government Conspiracies - Confusing and Distracting Stupid Americans for Generations
"[Any Name Here] believes in all conspiracies."
If the shoe fits, wear it. So called "conspiracy theorists" are not wacky. The "conspiracy theory" of one generation is the "indisputable historical fact" of the next.
Government operations against the people are always called "conspiracy theories' while they are active, and "fact/history" once they are completed. The cycle continues endlessly and people still think "conspiracy theorists" aught not to be listened to.
Perhaps we do need a massive reduction in population: stupidity has become alarmingly prevalent in our society! We should start the genocide by publicly executing all billionaires and every politician.
Who knows, perhaps all of our problems would mysteriously disappear due to "coincidence:" =)
It should be noted that anyone who looks into FreeMasonry or The Illuminati will learn of the nature of Duality, and the incredible common activity of evil plans being put right into the public eye and then smeared and discredited. They LOVE to execute those plans as written to the bewilderment of sheep.
For History's sake, ill throw a few of the government conspiracies most accept as fact today, but were viciously attacked as crazy theories during their time:
Most notorious 'conspiracies' that proved 100% true:
1. The US Navy fired on North Vietnamese torpedo boats that weren’t even there.
2. The FBI infiltrated, surveilled, and tried to discredit American political groups it deemed “subversive.”
3. US military leaders had a plan to kill innocent people and blame it all on Cuba.
4. The CIA recruited top American journalists to spread propaganda in the media and gather intelligence.
5. The CIA conducted “mind control” experiments on unwitting US and Canadian citizens, some of which were lethal.
6. The U.S. government used dead body parts of infants and children for radioactive testing without permission.
7. The CIA secretly gave LSD to unsuspecting individuals to test mind control
8. The U.S. Government employed Nazi scientists after World War II.
10. The CIA developed a heart attack gun
11. The CIA spied on and controlled the American media. (we forget this one, super relevant)
12. The U.S. government is watching your internet use.
13. The U.S. government can manipulate the weather.
Separate Post with all the things i wanted to say in this video description: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Government_Conspiracies:6?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
Post and Video Mirrored here:
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1242853921324019712?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Video this post goes with: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Government_Conspiracies:6?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Government-Conspiracies---Confusing-Stupid-Americans-for-Generations:d?r=HDXSys2pWcRESAMAUFWU6NFzNNx3HXos
Government Conspiracies - Confusing and Distracting Stupid Americans for Generations
"[Any Name Here] believes in all conspiracies."
If the shoe fits, wear it. So called "conspiracy theorists" are not wacky. The "conspiracy theory" of one generation is the "indisputable historical fact" of the next.
Government operations against the people are always called "conspiracy theories' while they are active, and "fact/history" once they are completed. The cycle continues endlessly and people still think "conspiracy theorists" aught not to be listened to.
Perhaps we do need a massive reduction in population: stupidity has become alarmingly prevalent in our society! We should start the genocide by publicly executing all billionaires and every politician.
Who knows, perhaps all of our problems would mysteriously disappear due to "coincidence:" =)
It should be noted that anyone who looks into FreeMasonry or The Illuminati will learn of the nature of Duality, and the incredible common activity of evil plans being put right into the public eye and then smeared and discredited. They LOVE to execute those plans as written to the bewilderment of sheep.
For History's sake, ill throw a few of the government conspiracies most accept as fact today, but were viciously attacked as crazy theories during their time:
Most notorious 'conspiracies' that proved 100% true:
1. The US Navy fired on North Vietnamese torpedo boats that weren’t even there.
2. The FBI infiltrated, surveilled, and tried to discredit American political groups it deemed “subversive.”
3. US military leaders had a plan to kill innocent people and blame it all on Cuba.
4. The CIA recruited top American journalists to spread propaganda in the media and gather intelligence.
5. The CIA conducted “mind control” experiments on unwitting US and Canadian citizens, some of which were lethal.
6. The U.S. government used dead body parts of infants and children for radioactive testing without permission.
7. The CIA secretly gave LSD to unsuspecting individuals to test mind control
8. The U.S. Government employed Nazi scientists after World War II.
10. The CIA developed a heart attack gun
11. The CIA spied on and controlled the American media. (we forget this one, super relevant)
12. The U.S. government is watching your internet use.
13. The U.S. government can manipulate the weather.
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