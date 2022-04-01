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The crew Commanders of Ka-52 reconnaissance & attack Helicopters, during a special military operation, spoke about their work. 040122
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200 views • April 01, 2022
This is the full description found with this video, after it was translated it from Russian:
The crew commanders of Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopters, who showed courage and heroism during a special military operation, spoke about their work.
The crew commanders of Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopters, who showed courage and heroism during a special military operation, spoke about their work.
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