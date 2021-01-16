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Love for Lockdowns! Dan Crenshaw Breaks Down the Risk Taking of the Left vs Conservatives
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61 views • January 16, 2021
The processes of evaluating and mitigating risk are very different on the left and right, and congressmen and former Navy seal Dan Crenshaw breaks down the differences between liberals and conservatives, and how it relates to the love of lockdowns that many on the left seem to have, echoing the phrase "if it just saves one life."
It's important to understand where the differences stem from, psychologically and physically, in order to be able to talk to the other side from a place of understanding.
#lockdowns #DanCrenshaw #democrats
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It's important to understand where the differences stem from, psychologically and physically, in order to be able to talk to the other side from a place of understanding.
#lockdowns #DanCrenshaw #democrats
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
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