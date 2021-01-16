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Love for Lockdowns! Dan Crenshaw Breaks Down the Risk Taking of the Left vs Conservatives
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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61 views • January 16, 2021
The processes of evaluating and mitigating risk are very different on the left and right, and congressmen and former Navy seal Dan Crenshaw breaks down the differences between liberals and conservatives, and how it relates to the love of lockdowns that many on the left seem to have, echoing the phrase "if it just saves one life."
It's important to understand where the differences stem from, psychologically and physically, in order to be able to talk to the other side from a place of understanding.

#lockdowns #DanCrenshaw #democrats
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leftistsben shapirodaily wiredan crenshawrisklockdownscovid lockdownsdan crenshaw daily wire columndan crenshaw breaks down the leftleft versus rightliberal thinkinglove for lockdownscontinued lockdownsjonathan haidtrisk takingdifferences in evaluating riskrisk mitigationconservative versus liberalif it saves just one life
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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