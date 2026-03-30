Iran Shows U.S Marine Captured On Kharg Island? Shocking Kharg Island Footage Sparks WAR Panic

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Iran claimed it captured U.S. Marines during an alleged failed landing operation on Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. Iranian state media has aired dramatic night-vision footage, reportedly showing armed personnel, flares, and a detained individual presented as an American Marine.
The incident, if confirmed, could mark a major escalation in the ongoing U.S.–Iran standoff. Kharg Island is a critical strategic hub, handling nearly 90% of Iran’s oil exports and sitting near vital global shipping routes close to the Strait of Hormuz.
The claims come just days after reported U.S. airstrikes on military targets in the same area, and amid increased deployment of American forces in the region. However, there has been no official confirmation from the United States regarding any captured Marines, leaving the situation shrouded in uncertainty and raising questions about the potential for further escalation.
Mirrored - Oneindia News
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