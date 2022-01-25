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Ernst Zundel : “Gift to the World” (1993) - The Fifth Estate
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57 views • January 25, 2022
His name has become synonymous with hate propaganda in Canada and around the world – and the fifth estate first told the story of Ernst Zundel back in 1993.
In the early ‘90s the neo-Nazi movement was growing in the newly unified Germany. Officials estimated there were over 40,000 extremists in the country. The resurgent movement got a lot of help from a person well known in Canada, notorious Holocaust denier Ernst Zundel. From his Toronto home Zundel became one of the biggest suppliers of propaganda to neo-Nazis in Germany. From 1993 Victor Malarek profiles the then booming career of Ernst Zundel.
In 2003 Zundel was deemed a security threat in Canada because of his links to hate groups and was deported to his native Germany in 2005. He was arrested upon his arrival and in 2007 a German court convicted him of 14 counts of incitement of racial hatred, sentencing him to five years in prison. Zundel was released from prison in 2010.
In the early ‘90s the neo-Nazi movement was growing in the newly unified Germany. Officials estimated there were over 40,000 extremists in the country. The resurgent movement got a lot of help from a person well known in Canada, notorious Holocaust denier Ernst Zundel. From his Toronto home Zundel became one of the biggest suppliers of propaganda to neo-Nazis in Germany. From 1993 Victor Malarek profiles the then booming career of Ernst Zundel.
In 2003 Zundel was deemed a security threat in Canada because of his links to hate groups and was deported to his native Germany in 2005. He was arrested upon his arrival and in 2007 a German court convicted him of 14 counts of incitement of racial hatred, sentencing him to five years in prison. Zundel was released from prison in 2010.
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