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Ernst Zundel : “Gift to the World” (1993) - The Fifth Estate
Ernst Zundel Archives
Ernst Zundel Archives
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His name has become synonymous with hate propaganda in Canada and around the world – and the fifth estate first told the story of Ernst Zundel back in 1993.

In the early ‘90s the neo-Nazi movement was growing in the newly unified Germany. Officials estimated there were over 40,000 extremists in the country. The resurgent movement got a lot of help from a person well known in Canada, notorious Holocaust denier Ernst Zundel. From his Toronto home Zundel became one of the biggest suppliers of propaganda to neo-Nazis in Germany. From 1993 Victor Malarek profiles the then booming career of Ernst Zundel.

In 2003 Zundel was deemed a security threat in Canada because of his links to hate groups and was deported to his native Germany in 2005. He was arrested upon his arrival and in 2007 a German court convicted him of 14 counts of incitement of racial hatred, sentencing him to five years in prison. Zundel was released from prison in 2010.
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torontocanadagermanybnai brithholocaust denialernst zundelfifth estategift to the worldracial hatred
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